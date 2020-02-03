Former cop may soon face jury four years after allegedly battering infant son

VALPARAISO — Nearly four years after allegedly battering his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy, a former Porter County police officer may be headed to trial.
Defense attorney John Vouga told the court Monday morning he has been retained to represent Curtis Jones, 49, as local counsel and will be working with an out-of-state attorney hired by Jones.
The announcement comes just more than three months after Jones' public defender withdrew from the case after Jones took part in a media interview. The judge stripped Jones of the public defender services and ordered him to hire a private attorney.
Those difficulties, in addition to earlier problems with a private attorney, have contributed to delays in the case.
Prosecutors Monday resisted any further delays and said they want to move forward with the nearly three-year-old case.
Vouga said his role in the case has yet to be determined, but he is in the process of obtaining and going through the evidence.
"It's going to take some time," he said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a status hearing for April 13 and said a trial will be scheduled at that time to reach a "resolution once and fall all."
Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department more than 12 years ago.
His public defender withdrew from the case in late October, saying he believes, "the attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where the Porter County Public Defender’s Office cannot effectively represent the Defendant (Jones)."
The filing came after Jones spoke out about the case in a media interview.
While Jones argued in October that he can't afford a private attorney, he and his family had hired an out-of-state attorney as a consultant.