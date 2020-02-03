Former cop may soon face jury fours years after allegedly battering infant son

VALPARAISO — Nearly four years after allegedly battering his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy, a former Porter County police officer may be headed to trial.

Defense attorney John Vouga told the court Monday morning he has been retained to represent Curtis Jones, 49, as local counsel and will be working with an out-of-state attorney hired by Jones.

The announcement comes just more than three months after Jones' public defender withdrew from the case after Jones took part in a media interview. The judge stripped Jones of the public defender services and ordered him to hire a private attorney.

Those difficulties, in addition to earlier problems with a private attorney, have contributed to delays in the case.

Prosecutors Monday resisted any further delays and said they want to move forward with the nearly three-year-old case.

Vouga said his role in the case has yet to be determined, but he is in the process of obtaining and going through the evidence.

"It's going to take some time," he said.