 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Crown Theatre manager must pay $285,000 to consumers, state, judge rules
alert top story urgent
CROWN THEATRE LAWSUIT

Former Crown Theatre manager must pay $285,000 to consumers, state, judge rules

{{featured_button_text}}
Delayed premiere takes no luster from Crown Theatre renovation

Brad Strom, of Crown Point, undertook the renovations of the Crown Theatre in downtown Crown Point. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — For the third time this year, former Crown Theatre project manager Brad Strom is facing a debt after failing to appear in court. 

On Monday, Lake County Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent granted the Indiana attorney general's office request for a default judgment against Strom and Crown Productions, LLC, where Strom is listed as manager, Indiana secretary of state documents show. 

In a motion filed Monday, Deputy Attorneys General Matthew Michaloski and Kara J. Burgess requested Strom pay $285,500.10 in restitution, civil penalties and "reasonable expenses." 

Parent accepted the motion Monday, stating in his filing, "the court finds no just reason for delay and this order constitutes the final appealable judgment of this court in this cause." 

The decision comes after the attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against Strom in late August, alleging he violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, as well as the Indiana Senior Consumer Protection Act. 

The lawsuit shed light on Strom's failure to issue refunds to patrons who purchased tickets, seat sponsorships and VIP membership cards after the theater's doors remained closed due to construction delays.

Scott Barnhart, director and chief counsel of the attorney general's consumer protection division, told The Times Monday it's unusual for an order to be entered so quickly and called Parent's order "a win for the consumers."

Although the court granted the default judgment, consumers burned by Strom may never see a cent. 

"The fact that there is a judgment out there for a certain amount of money does not necessarily mean that translates into the consumer getting that dollar," Barnhart said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barnhart said the attorney general's litigation division has an asset recovery section to attempt to collect the judgments the state has received. 

As a part of the judgment, the 46 consumers listed in the lawsuit would receive individual payments and five senior consumers would receive an additional payment, totaling $7,400.60 in restitution. 

"Very often, consumers, when you're talking about small dollar amounts, they either don't want to, or don't have the inclination to go out there and hire a private lawyer to pursue a claim like this," Barnhart said. "Having that tool to go after individuals and defendants like this is (an) important part of the attorney general's office."

Strom also faces a $99.50 payment to the attorney general's office for "reasonable expenses" incurred for the lawsuit, as well as civil penalties totaling $278,000. 

The court also granted a permanent injunction in the case, which prohibits Strom, his agents, representatives, employees, successors and assigns from owning/operating a future business related to live performances or events unless there is a sufficient process to provide full refunds and again violating the deceptive consumer sales or the senior consumer protection acts.

Lisa Carpenter, a consumer in the lawsuit, said she was thrilled by Monday's ruling. 

"It's so nice to see that people are held accountable for things like this," Carpenter said, later adding: "He (Strom) might walk away, but may feel prevented from doing this again in the future. Who knows, but, kudos to the state for going after him and getting the restitution that we all deserve."

Earlier this year, two default judgments were entered against Strom — one for $3,822.77 in a small claims case, and another for $279,048.53 in a civil lawsuit that alleged Strom never paid back a $70,000 loan to two Crown Point residents.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts