Former Crown Theatre manager must pay $285,000 to consumers, state, judge rules

Although the court granted the default judgment, consumers burned by Strom may never see a cent.

"The fact that there is a judgment out there for a certain amount of money does not necessarily mean that translates into the consumer getting that dollar," Barnhart said.

Barnhart said the attorney general's litigation division has an asset recovery section to attempt to collect the judgments the state has received.

As a part of the judgment, the 46 consumers listed in the lawsuit would receive individual payments and five senior consumers would receive an additional payment, totaling $7,400.60 in restitution.

"Very often, consumers, when you're talking about small dollar amounts, they either don't want to, or don't have the inclination to go out there and hire a private lawyer to pursue a claim like this," Barnhart said. "Having that tool to go after individuals and defendants like this is (an) important part of the attorney general's office."

Strom also faces a $99.50 payment to the attorney general's office for "reasonable expenses" incurred for the lawsuit, as well as civil penalties totaling $278,000.