Former day care employee injured 2-year-old because he wouldn't lie down, charges allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed last week allege a 65-year-old Hammond day care worker pinched a 2-year-old so hard she left bruises and red marks on his back and arm, records show.

Sadee Lee Brown, of Hammond, is accused of making the boy sit up on his cot during nap time and repeatedly pinching him on his back Jan. 22 at Einstein Academy Day Care, 504 Conkey St. in Hammond.

The boy's mother reported the alleged abuse to Hammond police, Lake Criminal Court records say.

The mother told a detective she had asked her son, who has limited verbal ability because of his age, what happened and he said, "Ms. Sadee," records state.

The day care owner told police she reviewed video surveillance after the boy's mother contacted her and saw Brown, who was the only adult with the children at the time, abusing the boy and possible two other children, records say.

Another day care worker told police Brown packed up her belongings, said she was leaving the business for good and said, "I did old-school ways," records allege.

A representative from the Indiana Department of Child Services met with Brown on Jan. 24, and she apologized for "what she did" to the boy, documents state.