Former day care worker pleads guilty to abusing boy

CROWN POINT — A former day care worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing red marks and bruises on a 2-year-old boy because the child didn't obey her orders to lie down and stop talking during nap time.

Sadee Lee Brown, 66, of Hammond, admitted to battery on a person less than 14 years old, a level 6 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Brown's plea agreement, Brown could face a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years.

Brown admitted in her plea agreement she pinched the boy numerous times on his back and chest Jan. 22, 2020, while he was on a cot during nap time at Einstein Academy Day Care, 504 Conkey St. in Hammond.

Another day care worker told police Brown packed up her belongings, said she was leaving the business for good and said, "I did old-school ways," records allege.

She later told a Child Protective Services worker she knew she "stepped over the line" and that the red marks and bruises on the boy's body were from her, the plea agreement says.

Boswell scheduled Brown's sentencing for Sept. 23.

If Brown were to successfully complete the terms of her sentence, she could petition the court to treat her conviction as a misdemeanor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.