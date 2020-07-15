Former day care worker sentenced to 4 years for abusing 5-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A former day care worker was sentenced last week to three years in prison followed by a year in a work-release program for breaking a 5-year-old boy's arm.

Mack A. Giles III, 23, pleaded guilty April 1 to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Giles' plea during a sentencing hearing July 9, records show.

Giles was accused of injuring the boy Aug. 2 at A is for Apple Learning Center, 1510 173rd St., in Hammond, and submitting a false report with his employer that stated the boy "tripped with both arms out to brace the fall," according to court documents.

In a sentencing order, Cappas wrote Giles had no criminal history and noted a letter written on his behalf that said he was an honest person.

However, Cappas wrote Giles lied about the incident and was in a position of trust when it occurred.

A letter from the boy's mother said he continues to receive counseling because of the injury, records show.

Hammond police began investigating after the boy's mother took him to an emergency room for an X-ray, which showed his left wrist was fractured, court records state.