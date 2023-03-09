A Northwest Indiana attorney convicted in federal court of possession of child pornography might never again practice law in the Hoosier State.

The law license of Robert McMahon, 33, of Crown Point was indefinitely suspended last year by the Indiana Supreme Court on an interim basis after the five justices were notified of McMahon's conviction by the high court's disciplinary commission.

Following its own investigation, the Supreme Court issued a new order Wednesday suspending McMahon's law license for a period of at least two years, without automatic reinstatement.

The court said McMahon violated Indiana's professional conduct rules for attorneys by committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.

Specifically, the court said McMahon's crime of possessing pornographic materials involving a child under age 12 was "insidious," and inflicted harm "on an extremely vulnerable victim."

"An attorney who would commit such a depraved act cannot be entrusted with the responsibilities that accompany a license to practice law and, at a minimum, should be required to demonstrate his professional fitness before ever again practicing law in this state. The question before us, quite frankly, is whether (McMahon) should be afforded that opportunity," the court said.

In a 3-2 ruling, the Supreme Court agreed to give McMahon a chance to someday regain his law license, in accordance with attorney discipline decisions in similar cases over the years.

At the same time, the court said if McMahon seeks reinstatement it only will be granted "if he is able to prove his fitness to resume the practice of law by clear and convincing evidence, a burden that will be particularly steep given the severity of (McMahon's) misconduct."

The two-year law license suspension without automatic reinstatement was supported by Justices Christopher Goff; Derek Molter, a Newton County native; and Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Mark Massa dissented from the decision. They said McMahon should be permanently disbarred and never again work as a lawyer.

Records show McMahon currently is incarcerated at the federal prison medical center in Lexington, Kentucky. His earliest possible release date from incarceration is Oct. 15, 2024, followed by three years of supervised release.

McMahon's plea agreement also obligated him to forfeit to government investigators a mobile phone associated with his crime, to register as a sex offender and make restitution to his victims, according to court records.

Records show McMahon previously worked as a deputy prosecutor in Lake and Porter counties, and as a judicial commissioner at the Lake Superior Court.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2