Former FBI agent says evidence tampered with in Porter County double murder case

Koenig, who said he has been involved in such high profile investigations as the John Kennedy assassination, Watergate recordings and the Linda Tripp telephone recordings involving the investigation of President Bill Clinton, said he could not determine exactly how the local recording was altered or whether it was entirely replaced.

The second recording has a much shorter gap in between the beginning and end, but the conclusion is the same, he said.

"It's not the original," Koenig said.

Defense attorney James Voyles further questioned the appropriateness of the tapes because they were provided by Silva, who had been a witness for prosecutors before he was charged.

Kerner is charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and arson and intimidation.

Silva faces two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.