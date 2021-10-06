 Skip to main content
Former FBI official escapes rape charge in last-minute plea as jurors were assembling
 Photo provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department

VALPARAISO — Just as preparations were getting underway Tuesday morning to select a jury to hear a nearly 6-year-old rape case, the accused pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of sexual battery that is to be reduced further to a misdemeanor at the time of sentencing, according to the court.

The proposed plea agreement also calls for James Luttinen, 39, to serve no further time behind bars.

Luttinen, who once held high-level clearance while working for the FBI, is accused of raping a 16-year-old babysitter July 18, 2015 at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home.

He pleaded guilty in return for prosecutors dropping the more significant rape charges.

In addition to receiving nearly a year probation if the deal is accepted Oct. 25 by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, Luttinen will be required to complete 100 hours of community service, submit to a psychological examination and complete all recommended follow-up treatment, according to the proposal.

Luttinen will not be required to register as a sex offender, the deal says.

When asked about the reduced plea, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, who inherited the case from his predecessor, said it was determined the rape charge would not stick after reviewing the details with the alleged victim and discussing it in his office.

"There was a substantial question about whether the elements of the crime could be proven," he said. "I regret we did not make this difficult decision closer to when I took office."

The alleged victim reportedly told police Luttinen bought her wine coolers after picking her up for a babysitting job. The girl said she drank a few and was feeling drunk when Luttinen and his wife returned from their evening out, police said.

She said she consumed a Jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.

He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.

His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."

Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."

Luttinen, who was interviewed with his attorney present, reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."

He said the girl pursued the sex and verbally affirmed that was what she wanted when asked, police said.

He said it dawned on him what he was doing once his wife yelled at him, and he "freaked out at that point."

During a bond hearing early on in the case, it was revealed Luttinen was working as an information technology specialist for the FBI, with high-level clearance.

