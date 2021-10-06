Former FBI official escapes rape charge in last-minute plea as jurors were assembling

"There was a substantial question about whether the elements of the crime could be proven," he said. "I regret we did not make this difficult decision closer to when I took office."

The alleged victim reportedly told police Luttinen bought her wine coolers after picking her up for a babysitting job. The girl said she drank a few and was feeling drunk when Luttinen and his wife returned from their evening out, police said.

She said she consumed a Jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.

He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.

His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."

Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."

Luttinen, who was interviewed with his attorney present, reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."