Former FBI official to face 6-year-old rape case involving babysitter next week

VALPARAISO — A Porter County man, who once held high-level clearance while working for the FBI, is to face jurors next week on accusations of raping a 16-year-old babysitter at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home just more than six years ago.

The case involving 39-year-old James Luttinen has been delayed more than two dozen times over the years, according to court records.

The trial is scheduled to kick off Tuesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, who only took over his post at the start of the year.

Luttinen is accused of raping the girl July 18, 2015, according to court records.

The girl reportedly told police Luttinen bought her wine coolers after picking her up for a babysitting job. The girl said she drank a few and was feeling drunk when Luttinen and his wife returned from their evening out, police said.

She said she consumed a Jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.

He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.