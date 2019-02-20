LAPORTE — A former fire chief died in prison after his conviction for trying to lure a 15-year-old into performing sex acts.
David Kaufman, 63, died from natural causes Feb. 5 while incarcerated at the New Castle Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. No foul play was suspected.
Kaufman began serving his four-year sentence on June 9, 2017, serving about 19 months of his prison time before death, the LaPorte County prosecutor's office said.
With credit earned while in prison, Kaufman could have been paroled as early as July, prosecutors said.
Kaufman, former chief at Lincoln Township Fire Department in Fish Lake, was sentenced for attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, attempted possession of child pornography and child solicitation.
He was tried for propositioning a 15-year-old boy who was a cadet at the Fire Department in 2008 and 2009, while Kaufman was chief.
Prosecutors submitted evidence that he offered cash to take part in a “college male anatomy study” he falsely claimed to be conducting, which involved Kaufman measuring teenage boys, taking pictures and other activities, according to court records.
The 15-year-old boy turned down the former fire chief's requests after Kaufman asked the boy to take explicit pictures himself and send Kaufman the copies.
LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Catherine Breitweiser-Hurst previously said there were at least 18 to 20 other victims of the same scheme dating back to 1993, with most having ties to the Fire Department.
At the sentencing hearing, Breitweiser-Hurst said Kaufman used his position of authority over children in the cadet program and young adults already on the department to get them to take part in the fake anatomy study.
Some people refused to take part despite being harassed. Others, fearing some type of disciplinary action and offers of money, went along with his requests, Breitweiser-Hurst said. Breitweiser-Hurst said none of the other cases were prosecuted because victims preferred not to come forward and, perhaps, Kaufman's standing in the community being of influence.
Defense attorney Greg Hofer argued for probation because of his client's lack of criminal record and years of service to the community.
