Former football league president charged with theft posts bond

CROWN POINT — A former president of the Highland Pop Warner football league turned himself in Friday on felony theft charges and posted a $2,000 bond, court records show.

Matthew M. McMinn, 39, of Highland, is accused of making more than $22,000 in unauthorized purchases with a league debit card.

McMinn has not yet entered pleas to two felony counts of theft, Lake Superior Court records show. His initial appearance was scheduled for March 15.

McMinn served as president of the Highland Pop Warner football league from June 1 to Nov. 7 and was issued a league debit card to carry out league activities, court documents state.

League officials learned about the alleged theft last fall, after they received a $19,700 bill for mums purchased for a fundraiser.

McMinn allegedly wrote a check for the mums but later asked an Illinois nursery to hold off on cashing it, because he claimed some parents had not yet paid for their flowers, records state. League officials told police all of the parents had prepaid, and the money for the mums should have been in the bank.

The league conducted an audit and found McMinn made more than $22,000 in unauthorized transactions, including nearly $2,300 in ATM withdrawals, $1,750 in withdrawals at a bank, more than $5,500 in food purchases and other charges, according to documents.

League officials met with McMinn in November, and he claimed he got his bank cards mixed up, records state.

