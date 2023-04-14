HAMMOND — A minor league football team owner has incurred a penalty of life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of a Gary bank guard.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed two consecutive life sentences Friday morning on Hailey Gist-Holden, 28, of Gary.

Gist-Holden, who once hired coaches, negotiated player contracts, and formulated strategies, thought he could win his nine-day trial last fall by firing his defense team and acting as his own lawyer.

Instead, a jury found him guilty of gunning down Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, on June 11, 2021 outside the First Midwest Bank branch, now Old National Bank, at 1975 W. Ridge Road, Gary during a holdup.

United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said Friday, “First, I want to express by sincerest condolences to the victims in this case. I fully recognize that Gist-Holden’s prosecution does not diminish the anxiety you face or the sorrow that you are — and will continue — to experience because of this senseless act of violence.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlan Padula described Castellana as “an adored father and husband” who was a Cook County Sheriff's Office deputy for 35 years before retiring from law enforcement.

Now Gist-Holden will appeal to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on grounds he was denied a fair trial.

Federal prosecutors said Gist-Holden, a part-owner of the financially failing Illini Panthers, was desperate for money, since he could no longer pay for hotel rooms, food and incidentals for his team’s players.

Prosecutors said Gist-Holden enlisted two of his football players, James Anthony King and Kenyon Hawkins, to help him rob the bank, convincing them the bank wasn’t guarded.

Hawkins drove Gist-Holden and King to a wooded area behind the bank. As Gist-Holden and King approached they saw Castellana armed, wearing a shirt identifying him as a security guard, and walking in front of the building.

Prosecutors said Gist-Holden ambushed the victim with a semi-automatic rifle with which he was armed.

King, armed with a Glock pistol, then ran inside and scooped $9,000 from the bank’s teller stations while Gist-Holden fired shots into the bank, shattering windows.

The two ran back to the woods, expecting Hawkins to drive them off, but he was nowhere to be seen.

As bank employees called 911 for help, an alarmed King ran further into the woods where police, converging on the scene, arrested him and recovered the money.

Hawkins picked up Gist-Holden and the two drove to Atlanta, dismantling the murder weapon and scattering the pieces along the road, although Hawkins retained the rifle’s lower receiver.

Days later, authorities arrested the two men separately, including Gist-Holden after a high-speed chase in Georgia.

King and Hawkins have pleaded guilty to robbery and murder charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Gist-Holden’s girlfriend, Briana White, 27, of Chicago, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 14. She is pleading not guilty to allegations she helped by listening to a police scanner and remaining in telephone contact with her boyfriend during the robbery.

Judge Simon Monday rejected Gist-Holden's demand for a new trial.

Gist-Holden argues he was convicted on false testimony, that federal authorities manufactured physical evidence against him and jurors were neither impartial nor a fair cross-section of Northwest Indiana.

Judge Simon stated in his ruling earlier this week that Gist-Holden’s guilt is overwhelming.

“The government produced extremely compelling testimony at trial from Hawkins and King who detailed as first-hand witnesses the planning for the robbery, the ride to the bank in the U-Haul, the actual robbery — with King placing Gist-Holden at the bank and identifying him as the shooter, and the extensive getaway.

“Moreover, there was video footage from the bank’s security camera, cellphone-tower testimony placing Gist-Holden near the bank at the time of the robbery, an expert testified that spent shell casings found at the bank and shells found at Gist-Holden’s home were cycled through the same firearm, and compelling testimony from bank employees who were present during the robbery.

“All of this was more than enough to support a guilty verdict,” the judge said.

Simon added that the court fairly picks jury members from Lake and Porter county voter registration lists.

“While this senseless act of violence will have a lifelong impact on the victims, I hope that knowing this defendant has been held accountable for his crimes helps their healing process,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “Violent acts such as this in our communities are intolerable and the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue our efforts to remove dangerous individuals such as the defendant from our streets.”

Johnson said the investigation into the crime was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department; the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office; the Indiana State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Gary Police Department.

He gave additional thanks to federal and state law enforcement officers in Chicago, Miami, Atlanta as well as others in Georgia and Florida.

