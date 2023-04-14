HAMMOND — The owner of a minor league football team has incurred a penalty of life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of a Gary bank guard.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed two consecutive life sentences Friday morning on Hailey Gist-Holden, 28, of Gary.
Gist-Holden, who once hired coaches, negotiated player contracts and formulated strategies, thought he could win his nine-day trial last fall by firing his defense team and acting as his own lawyer.
Instead, a jury found him guilty of gunning down Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, on June 11, 2021 outside First Midwest Bank — now Old National Bank — at 1975 W. Ridge Road during a holdup.
“First, I want to express by sincerest condolences to the victims in this case," U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said. "I fully recognize that Gist-Holden’s prosecution does not diminish the anxiety you face or the sorrow that you are — and will continue to — experience because of this senseless act of violence.”
Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
Vanis Salon, an 'iconic brand' in Northwest Indiana, sold to new ownership as founder retires
First ocean vessel arrives at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Indian Curry, America's Antique Mall, Italian beef place, Eatery 41 and Northwest Health opening; Pizza Hut and Dollar Tree rebuilding
Young man shot dead in front yard, area police chief says
UPDATE: Civil lawsuit identifies driver blamed for Portage crash that left teacher dead
Police pursuit ends in crash, death of motorcyclist
88-year-old Whiting White Castle will end up on display in museums in Illinois and Indiana
Heavily intoxicated woman found sitting on U.S. 6 was angry after being left at bar, cops say
Portage student nabbed with hallucinogenic mushrooms, THC catridges, police say
Vehicle crashes into Crown Point office building, officials say
Ex- Chicago attorney sent to prison for defrauding Lake Station family
Region police seeking tips on 'sneaky sandwich thieves'
State prison employee in critical condition after assault by incarcerated man
12-year-old nabbed at Region charter school with loaded handgun, cops say
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Weekend weather brought to you by NIPSCO.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlan Padula described Castellana as “an adored father and husband” who was a Cook County sheriff's deputy for 35 years before retiring from law enforcement.
Now Gist-Holden will appeal to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on grounds that he was denied a fair trial.
Federal prosecutors said Gist-Holden, a part-owner of the financially failing Illini Panthers, could no longer pay for hotel rooms, food and incidentals for his team’s players, and so was desperate for money.
Prosecutors said Gist-Holden enlisted two of his football players, James Anthony King and Kenyon Hawkins, to help him rob the bank, convincing them that the bank wasn’t guarded.
Hawkins drove Gist-Holden and King to a wooded area behind the bank. As Gist-Holden and King approached, they saw Castellana armed, wearing a shirt identifying him as a security guard and walking in front of the building.
Prosecutors said Gist-Holden used a semi-automatic rifle to ambush Castellana.
King, armed with a Glock pistol, then ran inside and scooped $9,000 from the teller stations while Gist-Holden fired shots into the bank, shattering windows.
The two ran back to the woods, expecting Hawkins to drive them off, but he was nowhere to be seen.
As bank employees called 911 for help, an alarmed King ran further into the woods where police, converging on the scene, arrested him and recovered the money.
Hawkins picked up Gist-Holden and the two drove to Atlanta, dismantling the murder weapon and scattering the pieces along the road, although Hawkins retained the rifle’s lower receiver.
Days later, authorities arrested the men separately — Gist-Holden after a high-speed chase in Georgia.
King and Hawkins pleaded guilty to robbery and murder charges and are awaiting sentencing.
Gist-Holden’s girlfriend, Briana White, 27, of Chicago, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 14. She has pleased not guilty to allegations that she helped by listening to a police scanner and remaining in telephone contact with her boyfriend during the robbery.
Simon rejected Gist-Holden's demand Monday for a new trial.
Gist-Holden argues that he was convicted on false testimony, that federal authorities manufactured physical evidence against him, and jurors were neither impartial nor a fair cross-section of Northwest Indiana.
The judge wrote in his ruling this week that Gist-Holden’s guilt is overwhelming:
“The government produced extremely compelling testimony at trial from Hawkins and King who detailed as first-hand witnesses the planning for the robbery, the ride to the bank in the U-Haul, the actual robbery — with King placing Gist-Holden at the bank and identifying him as the shooter, and the extensive getaway.
“Moreover, there was video footage from the bank’s security camera, cellphone-tower testimony placing Gist-Holden near the bank at the time of the robbery, an expert testified that spent shell casings found at the bank and shells found at Gist-Holden’s home were cycled through the same firearm, and compelling testimony from bank employees who were present during the robbery.
“All of this was more than enough to support a guilty verdict."
Simon added that the court fairly picks jury members from voter registration lists in Lake and Porter counties.
“While this senseless act of violence will have a lifelong impact on the victims, I hope that knowing this defendant has been held accountable for his crimes helps their healing process,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “Violent acts such as this in our communities are intolerable, and the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue our efforts to remove dangerous individuals such as the defendant from our streets.”
Johnson said the investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department; the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office; the Indiana State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Gary Police Department.
He gave additional thanks to federal and state law enforcement officers in Chicago, Miami and Atlanta, as well as others in Georgia and Florida.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Emanuel Weekley
Age: 50 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2303152 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: RESISTING - OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Shadell Peyton
Age: 45 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303143 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: FALSE REPORTING - REPORT, CRIME, OR COMPLAINT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mark Ryan
Age: 57 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2303144 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Xavier Rosales
Age: 28 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2303153 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: CONFINEMENT; DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Luis Martinez Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2303171 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ramon Mackerl II
Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303165 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Laskarin
Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303164 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Namambo Johnson
Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303158 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Filiberto Garcia Jr.
Age: 45 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303146 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - USING A DEADLY WEAPON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Porcha Harvey Lobbins
Age: 35 Residence: Homewood, IL Booking Number(s): 2303159 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Lisa Hill
Age: 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303160 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Christa Easton
Age: 44 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303162 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: New Chicago Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mia Dominik
Age: 22 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number(s): 2303169 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Anastasia Clark
Age: 23 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303167 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Steven Csepiga
Age: 43 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2303155 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Sabrina Armstrong
Age: 26 Residence: North St. Paul, MN Booking Number(s): 2303151 Arrest Date: April 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY; MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Mark Tirado
Age: 35 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303185 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jabarri Lones-Stanton
Age: 20 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2303170 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Griffith Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Maria Martinez
Age: 46 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303178 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Damani King
Age: 47 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303172 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Quinnton Bulthius
Age: 24 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number(s): 2303176 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mathew Johnson
Age: 38 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number(s): 2303183 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tina Floore
Age: 48 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303173 Arrest Date: April 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Junice Stewart
Age: 65 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2303212 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD; ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Krystle Washington
Age: 29 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303217 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Martin Sanchez Jr.
Age: 24 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2303196 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - DEALING - SCHEDULE IV
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Angel Roman
Age: 36 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number(s): 2303193 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Whiting Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Solomon Pearson
Age: 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303202 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Britney Oglesby
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303200 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Moran
Age: 42 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2303215 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT DEF. USES A VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Noll Jr.
Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303198 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
John Kern
Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2303205 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Winfield Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ashley Hahney
Age: 35 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303203 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Larry Keller
Age: 41 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303201 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Charles Moore
Age: 34 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2303204 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Merrillville Police Departmente Offense Description: HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR/LIFETIME
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brian Fulka
Age: 59 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303207 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: OWi
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shawn Fullgraf
Age: 21 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2303197 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT; BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Alfonso Clark Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303216 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Everette Cooksey
Age: 59 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2303211 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Patrick Childers
Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2303210 Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWi
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jonnel Boyd
Age: 46 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2303208 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR/LIFETIME
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tourice Anderson
Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303209 Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - POSSESSION - SCHEDULE I
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tyrone West
Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303292 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Keyon Underwood
Age: 28 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number(s): 2303286 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Robert Taylor Jr.
Age: 64 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303303 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: INTIMIDATION; OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Saranore Travis
Age: 41 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303308 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESS LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR; BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Joseph Roman Torres
Age: 72 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2303284 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
James Riffle III
Age: 56 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303313 Arrest Date: April 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Griffith Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Troy Purdimon
Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303283 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: RESISTING - OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Katharina Negele
Age: 40 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303298 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nature Nelson
Age: 44 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2303307 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tervon Moore
Age: 28 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2303276 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Frederick Harris Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Park Forest, IL Booking Number(s): 2303278 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD; STRANGULATION
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Travon Jones
Age: 23 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number(s): 2303277 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Terry Harris-Lockhart
Age: 29 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number(s): 2303296 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dewhawn Fleming
Age: 41 Residence: Loogootee, TN Booking Number(s): 2303295 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joseph Desi
Age: 38 Residence: Buchanan, MI Booking Number(s): 2303288 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Arson
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Angel Gonzalez
Age: 22 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303310 Arrest Date: April 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Alicia Banda
Age: 29 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303305 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kevin Ammons
Age: 57 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303272 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY VIOLATIONS; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Lyndon Armstrong Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number(s): 2303287 Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antonio Silva-Corral
Age: 47 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2302998 Arrest Date: March 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dontell Toney
Age: 50 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2302997 Arrest Date: March 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Vincenza Weder
Age: 57 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2302995 Arrest Date: March 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Brittany Sieb
Age: 38 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2302957 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher Roe
Age: 29 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2302969 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LSCT Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Fred Scott
Age: 52 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2302989 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Romeo Rodriguez
Age: 22 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2302970 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCST Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Elliott Raye
Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2302964 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Leonel Portes Jr.
Age: 39 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2302955 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brandy Hero
Age: 36 Residence: Flossmoor, IL Booking Number(s): 2302965 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL; DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
David Moore
Age: 42 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2302983 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Hill
Age: 33 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2302973 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST A PERSON < 14 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joshua Gray
Age: 43 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2302960 Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kenneth Daniels
Age: 61 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2302996 Arrest Date: March 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.