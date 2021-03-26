 Skip to main content
Former game store owner gets probation for sexual misconduct
CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge placed a Valparaiso man on probation Friday for sexual misconduct.

David E. Jackson III, 40, of Valparaiso, received a sentence of three years probation from Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.

He also must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Highland attorney Paul M. Namie, who defended Jackson, said Friday’s sentence followed the terms of an agreement Jackson had with the prosecutor’s office to avoid prison time.

Jackson pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to three counts of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

The prosecutor is dismissing the more serious charges against him, which include rape and child molesting.

Court records state the prosecutor first charged Jackson three years ago with forcing a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him Dec. 31, 2017, after she attempted to purchase alcohol at his Games Inn and Dark Ground Cafe in downtown Hobart.

The prosecutor also alleged he forced a 15-year-old to have sex on several occasions beginning in 2015 at the game shop and a Hobart apartment.

In addition, a 13-year-old girl told police Jackson groped and kissed her several times in 2017 while her family was visiting the game store, according to court records.

