Former Gary Catholic Bishop Dale J. Melczek has died, diocese announced

  • Updated
Dale J. Melczek

Bishop Emeritus Dale J. Melczek helping to offer communion at the Chrism Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary in this file photo from April.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Dale J. Melczek, who spent 23 years as the third bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, died early Thursday, according to an announcement from current Bishop Robert J. McClory.

The 83-year-old celebrated 30 years in the local diocese on Friday.

"Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who loved his flock," McClory said. "He was a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor. We have been blessed tremendously to have such a hopeful and caring leader."

"Until his last days, Bishop Melczek was still looking for new ways to share the love of Jesus in Northwest Indiana," McClory said. "We now entrust him to the love of Jesus so that he may be drawn forward into the Lord’s eternal embrace."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince issued a statement saying, "On behalf of my family, friends and neighbors throughout the City of Gary, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends of the late Bishop Emeritus Dale Melzcek and to everyone in the Catholic Diocese of Gary."

"I had the honor of meeting with Bishop Melczek on several occasions, and it was clear he was truly committed to his faith and spreading the Gospel in so many ways throughout the four counties of the Diocese for three decades. Bishop Melczek led and loved his community, and he was a tremendous role model to everyday people and community leaders."

Shortly before stepping down in 2014 at the age of 75, as is required, Melczek said he was grateful for his time leading the diocese, which then numbered more than 186,000.

"I firmly believe that one who is in service to others gains more than the people he or she serves," he said. "My 23 years have been an extraordinary blessing for me, and I'm very grateful to God for the opportunity."

The Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary, the diocese said. Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with evening prayer at 5 p.m. and night prayer at 7:45 p.m.

Visitation will resume from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday followed by morning prayer. The Mass of Christian Burial will then begin at 10:30 a.m.

All liturgies are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Diocesan YouTube channel.

"Please remember Bishop Melczek in your prayers as we thank God for the service that he rendered to our diocese," McClory said. "May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."

Former Bishop Dale Melczek has helped revive St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Gary's Miller section since Bishop Donald J. Hying told parishioners four years ago that the church faced being closed.

