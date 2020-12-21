 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Gary mayoral confidant set for trial Feb. 16
urgent

Former Gary mayoral confidant set for trial Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Cossey

Mary Cossey

 Provided

HAMMOND — A close confidant to a former Gary mayor is scheduled to stand trial early next year on charges of bankruptcy fraud.

Mary Cossey, of Munster, appeared for arraignment Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin through a video teleconferencing system.

In-person courtroom proceedings have been delayed at least a month to avoid public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The magistrate formally notified Cossey of last week’s indictment accusing her of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013. The deposits included $187,000 moved into a bank account owned by an unnamed person referred to in court papers only as “Individual A.”

Cossey is named in three counts of wire fraud. She is pleading not guilty to the felony charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

The magistrate set the matter for a trial to begin the week of Feb. 16.

Federal prosecutors first charged Cossey in August in a criminal information document.

Prosecutors postponed taking her case before a federal grand jury for several months, during which time prosecutors had discussions with Cossey’s attorney, Scott King.

King told The Times he suspected prosecutors were trying to pressure Cossey into cooperating in a broader investigation. Federal investigators have been subpoenaing Gary city records in recent months.

Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.

She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.

According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.

The indictment alleges Cossey misled the bankruptcy court about her finances.

The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.

In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey is accused of not disclosing her relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case while falling behind in payments, court records state.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts