Former Gary mayoral confidant set for trial Feb. 16

HAMMOND — A close confidant to a former Gary mayor is scheduled to stand trial early next year on charges of bankruptcy fraud.
Mary Cossey, of Munster, appeared for arraignment Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin through a video teleconferencing system.
In-person courtroom proceedings have been delayed at least a month to avoid public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The magistrate formally notified Cossey of last week’s indictment accusing her of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013. The deposits included $187,000 moved into a bank account owned by an unnamed person referred to in court papers only as “Individual A.”
Cossey is named in three counts of wire fraud. She is pleading not guilty to the felony charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.
The magistrate set the matter for a trial to begin the week of Feb. 16.
Federal prosecutors first charged Cossey in August in a criminal information document.
Prosecutors postponed taking her case before a federal grand jury for several months, during which time prosecutors had discussions with Cossey’s attorney, Scott King.
King told The Times he suspected prosecutors were trying to pressure Cossey into cooperating in a broader investigation. Federal investigators have been subpoenaing Gary city records in recent months.
Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.
She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.
According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.
The indictment alleges Cossey misled the bankruptcy court about her finances.
The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.
In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey is accused of not disclosing her relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case while falling behind in payments, court records state.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alex McCampbell
Alexis Cruz
Alonzio Bryant
Andre Hughes
Anthony Parma
Arturo Gomez
Benjamin Anstrom
Carlton Ford
Christopher Fullilove
Daniel Favela
Deralle Nelson
Elizabeth Ferguson
Eric Barkey
Eugene Nowakowski
Frank Sansone
Gregory Cox
Gregory Wiening
Hannah Kuckuck
Heather Curatolo
Ikeshia Sullivan
James Englum
James Morris
James Volk
Jerrell Sims
John Sons
John Zappia
Joseph Common
Justin Mitchell
Kevin Thomas
Lucas Walkowiak
Marc King
Mary Granter
Melissa Hubbard
Melissa Marks
Micah Hamilton
Nyle Fuerstenberg
Orlando Brookshire
Rashaun Coleman
Richard Bull
Ronnie Hannah
Sarah Cheesebrough
Sothan Pickett
Timothy Hughes
Timothy Shuttz
Tracey Havard
Tyrone Campbell
Tyrone Walker
William Shields
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.