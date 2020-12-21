Former Gary mayoral confidant set for trial Feb. 16

King told The Times he suspected prosecutors were trying to pressure Cossey into cooperating in a broader investigation. Federal investigators have been subpoenaing Gary city records in recent months.

Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.

She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.

According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.

The indictment alleges Cossey misled the bankruptcy court about her finances.

The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.