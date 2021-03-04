Former Gary mayor's confidant to stand trial in September

HAMMOND — A federal judge has postponed until later this year the bankruptcy fraud trial of a close confidant to a former Gary mayor.

Mary Cossey, of Munster, is now scheduled to face a jury for a two-week trial, beginning Sept. 20, over allegations she concealed more than $250,000 in income and assets from a federal bankruptcy court.

Her trial was to have started last month, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi and Cossey’s defense attorney, Scott King, of Merrillville, appeared earlier this week before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to reset the case's deadlines.

King told The Times earlier he suspects federal prosecutors have charged Cossey to pressure her into cooperating with a broader investigation.

Cossey served as former Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson's director of constituent services and as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority between 2013 and 2015.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Federal investigators have subpoenaed a number of Gary city records over the course of the last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office first charged Cossey last August with misleading the U.S. bankruptcy court about her finances.