 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Gary mayor's confidant to stand trial in September
top story urgent

Former Gary mayor's confidant to stand trial in September

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Cossey

Mary Cossey

 Provided

HAMMOND — A federal judge has postponed until later this year the bankruptcy fraud trial of a close confidant to a former Gary mayor.

Mary Cossey, of Munster, is now scheduled to face a jury for a two-week trial, beginning Sept. 20, over allegations she concealed more than $250,000 in income and assets from a federal bankruptcy court.

Her trial was to have started last month, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi and Cossey’s defense attorney, Scott King, of Merrillville, appeared earlier this week before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to reset the case's deadlines.

King told The Times earlier he suspects federal prosecutors have charged Cossey to pressure her into cooperating with a broader investigation.

Cossey served as former Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson's director of constituent services and as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority between 2013 and 2015.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Federal investigators have subpoenaed a number of Gary city records over the course of the last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office first charged Cossey last August with misleading the U.S. bankruptcy court about her finances.

Cossey petitioned the bankruptcy court in 2013 for help to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence, a Munster condominium.

Federal prosecutors allege Cossey attempted to avoid financial sacrifices typical in a bankruptcy proceeding by concealing assets and income from creditors, including large amounts of cash she gave to a person identified in public court records only as “Individual A.”

Prosecutors accuse Cossey of failing to disclose her relationship with Individual A to the court. Prosecutors refer to Individual A as a female associate of Cossey.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts