Former Gary official set to plead to fraud count

HAMMOND — A former Gary city official has agreed to plead guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

Mary Cossey, of Munster, has signed a plea bargain — dated Monday — with federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office to forgo her jury trial next month and admit to a single felony count of wire fraud.

Cossey served as former Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson's director of constituent services and as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority between 2013 and 2015.

The government charged Cossey last year with three counts of wire fraud, alleging she concealed income and assets from a federal bankruptcy court, in violation of federal law requiring all persons seeking bankruptcy protection to truthfully disclose their financial activity.

Cossey could have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if a U.S. District Court jury found her guilty.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, made public late Monday, federal prosecutors agree they won’t oppose her receiving the lesser penalty of home detention and probation.

Cossey agrees to pay $81,159 in restitution to a U.S. Bankruptcy Court trustee and give the government a full disclosure of her finances.