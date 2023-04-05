CROWN POINT
— Trial proceedings continued on Wednesday in the murder trial against a Kentucky man who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2015.
28-year-old Derron Fuller was charged with two counts of murder: one for 20-year-old Rochelle Stubblefield, who was about eight months pregnant at the time of her death, and another for her unborn child. He also faces an obstruction of justice charge.
Records show that on Nov. 10, 2015, Stubblefield was last seen by friends at a basketball game at Calumet College in Hammond.
Stubblefield’s mother filed a missing person’s report two days later, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said in court on Monday that she waited to file the report because she learned from television shows that it’s best to wait between 24 and 72 hours.
Fuller told his cousin that he killed Stubblefield and buried her behind the Williams Elementary School in Gary, according to court records. Stubblefield’s body still has not been found.
K-9 dogs indicated human remains on the sandy area behind Williams School in 2017, but police did not find anything when they dug up the area, court documents stated.
Fuller was purportedly the father of Stubblefield’s child, but records show he denied this when officers contacted him.
“She’s telling her mom that it’s mine but I don’t know why,” Fuller allegedly told police, according to charging documents.
Lieutenant Robert Morgan with the Merrillville Police Department testified on Tuesday that when he called Fuller to discuss Stubblefield’s disappearance, he started to explain why he needed to interview him and began to say “as part of my investigation.” Before he could finish his sentence, Fuller interrupted Morgan and allegedly said “as a person of interest.”
Morgan said he found it unusual and in his entire career with the police department, he’s never gotten a response like that.
Defense attorney Scott King asked Morgan if he contacted any of the friends whom Stubblefield was last seen with in the course of his investigation. Morgan said that he did not, as her mother did not provide that information.
Morgan added that when he spoke to Stubblefield’s mother, it was just a missing person’s case and not a homicide, which is why he didn’t push her for more information.
Morgan said Fuller also denied that he and Stubblefield were dating.
A woman who was seeing Fuller at the time of Stubblefield’s death testified on Wednesday that she didn’t know at that time that Fuller and Stubblefield were together. She said Fuller told her that Stubblefield was stalking him.
The woman gave police little information when they first interviewed her in 2015 because she was scared, she said in court. She added that she gave them the full truth when she met with them in 2019, but she could not recall entirely what she told them then while on the stand.
She told officers in 2019 that Fuller told her he killed Stubblefield in the park, according to the probable cause affidavit, but she said she didn’t remember him telling her that in court on Wednesday.
She didn’t deny that she told officers that, but couldn’t recall specifics off the top of her head.
She added that the reason she decided to tell officers the whole truth about what happened was because she felt harassed by investigators. She said she felt intimidated by how they came into her house, and noted in particular that they banged on the table while interviewing her.
King brought up a letter that the woman purportedly wrote to prosecutors on March 19, ahead of trial. In the letter, the woman detailed how she did not want to testify.
“The last time I gave a testimony, I was under the impression it’d be the last time,” the woman wrote in the letter, which King read part of on Wednesday.
Trial proceedings are set to continue Thursday in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom.
