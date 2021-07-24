Former Hammond associate superintendent announces intent to sue district for defamation

HAMMOND — After her resignation in May, a former School City of Hammond associate superintendent said she intends on suing the district for defamation if a public apology is not made.
On Friday afternoon Dawn Greene's attorney announced the defamation allegations in a news release.
“Today, I delivered Dr. Greene’s combined Tort Claims Act Notice and a Claim Against a Public School Act Notice, indicating our intent to sue (Superintendent Scott) Miller, (Public Relations and Marketing Specialist) LeAnn Munoz and the School City of Hammond for defamation," Attorney Patrick B. McEuen said. "We hope to obtain a retraction and an apology without suing.”
The Tort Claim Notice alleges that Miller accused Greene of criminal malfeasance while she served as the assistant superintendent in a news release that was sent to media outlets on May 28.
The news release from Miller claimed that Greene received stipends in the amount of $11,055 during the 2019-20 school year, and stipends in the amount of $31,128 during the 2020-21 school year.
The statement further alleged that stipends of more than $42,000 were not presented to the board for approval and were entered into Hammond's system in a manner contrary to internal control procedures, according to the school city.
Greene's resignation came after Miller became aware of the stipends on May 17, the news release said.
However, the court document supplied by McEuen says that Greene denies any implication of criminal malfeasance or misconduct, calling the school district's news release "false, malicious and defamatory."
The document also stated that Greene has suffered a loss of employment opportunities and that her reputation has suffered.
McEuen said the School City of Hammond has not offered public comment on the results of the recent inquiry by the State Board of Accounts regarding the district's approval process for salary stipends.
Greene and her legal representation demanded that Miller and Munoz publish a retraction of the release and apologize publicly. Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Dr. Greene has been waiting patiently to tell the truth about these ugly, false charges, and if it requires us to file suit, we have preserved Dr. Greene’s right to do so," McEuen said.