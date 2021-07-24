Former Hammond associate superintendent announces intent to sue district for defamation

HAMMOND — After her resignation in May, a former School City of Hammond associate superintendent said she intends on suing the district for defamation if a public apology is not made.

On Friday afternoon Dawn Greene's attorney announced the defamation allegations in a news release.

“Today, I delivered Dr. Greene’s combined Tort Claims Act Notice and a Claim Against a Public School Act Notice, indicating our intent to sue (Superintendent Scott) Miller, (Public Relations and Marketing Specialist) LeAnn Munoz and the School City of Hammond for defamation," Attorney Patrick B. McEuen said. "We hope to obtain a retraction and an apology without suing.”

The Tort Claim Notice alleges that Miller accused Greene of criminal malfeasance while she served as the assistant superintendent in a news release that was sent to media outlets on May 28.

The news release from Miller claimed that Greene received stipends in the amount of $11,055 during the 2019-20 school year, and stipends in the amount of $31,128 during the 2020-21 school year.

The statement further alleged that stipends of more than $42,000 were not presented to the board for approval and were entered into Hammond's system in a manner contrary to internal control procedures, according to the school city.