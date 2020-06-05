Former Hammond Baptist minister serving time for sex crime wants out

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — A former minister of the First Baptist Church of Hammond is asking a federal judge to free him from prison to care for his elderly parents.

Jack A. Schaap, 62, recently wrote the U.S. District Court in Hammond in a request for compassionate prison release.

He said he would like to go home to care for his 86-year-old father and 84-year-old mother, who are both in poor health.

Schaap is serving a 12-year prison term for having sex with an underage girl who was a student of the church's high school during the summer of 2012.

He is not currently eligible for home-confinement release before August 2022.

He wrote to the court, in a letter recently posted on the court’s public website, “Your honor, I do not want to be released just in time to visit my parents grave sites.”

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann is asking a member of the court’s Federal Community Defenders Office to study Schaap’s request and decide by next month whether it has merit.

Schaap doesn’t have an attorney. The defender’s office is a group of attorneys who represent indigent defendants at taxpayer’s expense.