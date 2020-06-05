Former Hammond Baptist minister serving time for sex crime wants out

HAMMOND — A former minister of the First Baptist Church of Hammond is asking a federal judge to free him from prison to care for his elderly parents.
Jack A. Schaap, 62, recently wrote the U.S. District Court in Hammond in a request for compassionate prison release.
He said he would like to go home to care for his 86-year-old father and 84-year-old mother, who are both in poor health.
Schaap is serving a 12-year prison term for having sex with an underage girl who was a student of the church's high school during the summer of 2012.
He is not currently eligible for home-confinement release before August 2022.
He wrote to the court, in a letter recently posted on the court’s public website, “Your honor, I do not want to be released just in time to visit my parents grave sites.”
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann is asking a member of the court’s Federal Community Defenders Office to study Schaap’s request and decide by next month whether it has merit.
Schaap doesn’t have an attorney. The defender’s office is a group of attorneys who represent indigent defendants at taxpayer’s expense.
The judge is also asking the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its position on Schaap’s request.
Schaap was leader for 11 years to a fundamentalist church founded in 1887 and a congregation that had grown to 15,000 members at the time.
Hundreds of church buses were a familiar sight on the roads of Northwest Indiana and Chicago's South Side and suburbs, transporting thousands to the church's Sunday school.
The church had opened elementary and secondary schools, and Hyles-Anderson College by the early 1970s.
It was ranked by Outreach Magazine among the top 20 largest in the nation.
Under Schaap, the First Baptist Church moved into a new 7,500-seat auditorium, doubled its average weekly attendance and sent mission teams to Africa, Thailand and India.
The church’s deacon board fired Schaap in 2012 and shared with law enforcement officials its discovery of allegations Schaap had a romantic liaison with a then-17-year-old girl.
He pleaded guilty to transporting the girl out of Indiana with intent to engage in sex in Cook County and Michigan's Wexford County.
Schaap wrote late last month, “I accepted full responsibility ...” He stated his wife divorced him 19 months into his incarceration at federal correction institute in Ashland, Kentucky.
He wrote that he has no more family in Indiana and would like to relocate to Michigan where his parents now live.
