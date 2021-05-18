Former Hammond councilman sues Lake officials who fired him last fall

HAMMOND — A Region politician is suing the Lake County Board of Commissioners for firing him last year over what he claims was a false sexual harassment complaint.
Anthony W. Higgs, who served as a municipal councilman for Hammond’s 3rd District between 2003 and 2019, is seeking monetary damages from three county commissioners and a former co-worker.
Crown Point attorney D. Eric Neff, who represents Higgs, filed a complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
The suit claims Higgs lost his job as building manager of the Lake County satellite courthouse, 232 Russell St., and county salary of $30,995 last fall because of discrimination against his political activities and his sexual orientation.
Higgs' complaint challenges the public reason given by County Commissioners Michael Repay, Kyle W. Allen Sr. and Jerry Tippy for terminating Higgs.
Commissioners claimed they based their action on complaints made by one of Higgs’ co-workers last September to the Hammond Police Department and an Oct. 2 grievance the co-worker filed with county government.
The male co-worker, who isn’t being identified by The Times, told police Higgs sent inappropriate text messages to him, stood outside the man's Hammond residence and repeatedly made sexual advances despite the man’s disinterest in Higgs' advances.
The co-worker’s grievance claimed Higgs routinely embarrassed, disrespected and unfairly caused the employee to be suspended from his job.
Higgs’ suit labels his former co-worker’s harassment report as “unsubstantiated,” “fictitious” and a “false complaint.” He states the co-worker never filed a criminal charge against Higgs.
Higgs’ suit alleges the true reasons for his firing was as an act of retaliation caused by Repay’s displeasure over Higgs' running as a Democratic candidate for state representative last year.
The suit alleges Repay told Higgs last year, “I prefer you do not run” and “It would not be in your best interest to run.”
Higgs challenged incumbent 1st District State Rep. Carolyn B. Jackson in the 2020 primary election. He lost to her 4,990 votes to 1,840 votes.
The suit alleges commissioners also terminated Higgs “due to his sexual orientation of being a homosexual.”
Higgs alleges county officials threatened to make Higgs' sexual orientation public if he refused to resign voluntarily.
The suit also alleges county officials terminated him without due process of law or a fair opportunity for Higgs to clear his name.
Higgs’ lawsuit states his job performance was “exemplary” and that he received no disciplinary complaints during his previous seven years as a county government employee, prior to last fall’s events.
Higgs is no stranger to controversy.
He has denied accusations in the past that he tried to intimidate political opponents.
He sued one of his constituents in 2015, claiming a satirical video the resident created, which spoofed Higgs on Facebook, was defamation. The suit ultimately was tossed out of court.
Higgs accused emergency medical workers in 2018 of taking $200 from his home when they were called to deal with a medical emergency he was having at the time.
He later apologized to the first responders, saying his accusation against them was a result of his ill health.