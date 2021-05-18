Former Hammond councilman sues Lake officials who fired him last fall

The co-worker’s grievance claimed Higgs routinely embarrassed, disrespected and unfairly caused the employee to be suspended from his job.

Higgs’ suit labels his former co-worker’s harassment report as “unsubstantiated,” “fictitious” and a “false complaint.” He states the co-worker never filed a criminal charge against Higgs.

Higgs’ suit alleges the true reasons for his firing was as an act of retaliation caused by Repay’s displeasure over Higgs' running as a Democratic candidate for state representative last year.

The suit alleges Repay told Higgs last year, “I prefer you do not run” and “It would not be in your best interest to run.”

Higgs challenged incumbent 1st District State Rep. Carolyn B. Jackson in the 2020 primary election. He lost to her 4,990 votes to 1,840 votes.

The suit alleges commissioners also terminated Higgs “due to his sexual orientation of being a homosexual.”

Higgs alleges county officials threatened to make Higgs' sexual orientation public if he refused to resign voluntarily.

The suit also alleges county officials terminated him without due process of law or a fair opportunity for Higgs to clear his name.