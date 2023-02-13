When Bob Taylor retired after 21 years as head of the Porter County drug unit, he told The Times he had been given the job with the instructions to just lock everyone up.

But after noticing that many of the accused would quickly return to using drugs upon their release, he began encouraging parents to leave their children in jail longer to clean themselves up. He also began making himself more accessible as a source of help for the offenders and their families.

The changes began to pay off and Taylor said he and others set out to further this treatment-based approach. Drug counseling is now offered within the jail and the county has a special court designed to give drug offenders a second chance in return for proving themselves worthy

"This shouldn't be about how many people you put in jail," Taylor had said, "but how many people you can get off of drugs."

Taylor, whose passion for police work reportedly began when he was just 6, died Wednesday at the age of 73, according to Moeller Funeral Home & Crematory.

Taylor, who graduated from Valparaiso High School, joined the city's police department at the age of 21 and went on to serve as an undercover officer and rose through the ranks to detective sergeant before being appointed assistant chief of police, his obituary says.

He retired from the department after 20 years and took over as street commissioner in Valparaiso where he helped initiate citywide recycling.

When asked by the Porter County prosecutor to head up the county drug task force, Taylor decided to get back into police work and led the unit for the next 21 years before retiring at the end of 2015.

"Bob wasn't just interested in getting drugs off the streets, but also in helping the families whose lives were impacted by the problem," according to his obituary. "He spent countless hours trying to get help to those suffering from addiction and counseling with their families."

Taylor also served on the Valparaiso City Council from 2007 through 2015, according to his obituary.

Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon, who had served as Valparaiso police chief, said Monday he had known Taylor for his entire career.

"Throughout my career, he was a mentor to me and I could always count on him to give me solid advice and guidance when needed," Balon said.

"My heart goes out to the entire Taylor family, and all of Porter County law enforcement lost a legend," he said. "Rest in Peace Assistant Chief Taylor, you will be missed."

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Moeller Funeral Home at 104 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso. Burial will follow at the local Graceland Cemetery.

"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA Hospice Center of Northwest Indiana, Valparaiso."

