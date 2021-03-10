Former Hobart coach accused of misconduct with one or more student-athletes, police say

HOBART — A former Hobart coach has been accused of inappropriate communications with one or more student-athletes, police said.

On Wednesday the Hobart Police Department released limited information on the ongoing investigation and the identity of the former coach has not been released.

If Hobart authorities determine something criminal occurred, criminal charges will be announced at the end of the investigation, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Details of the alleged inappropriate communications remain unknown at this time.

“Due to the sensitivity and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no more specific details are available at this time,” Gonzales said. “We want to assure our community that the School City of Hobart and the Hobart Police Department have taken all appropriate measures to protect our students.”

School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington issued a statement, saying that safety and security of the students is at the forefront of the school system. Hobart Athletic Director Mike Black also issued the same statement to The Times.