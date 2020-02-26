3 former In-Pact employees charged with abusing disabled clients

CROWN POINT — Three former In-Pact employees were charged Tuesday in connection with separate abuse cases involving two of the organization's disabled clients, records show.

Joel P. Medrano, 26, of Crown Point, and Corey R. Williams, 34, of Cedar Lake, are accused of abusing a 22-year-old man, who is mute and mentally handicapped, Aug. 6 in a van outside the In-Pact facility at 12300 Marshall Street in Crown Point.

Devahntae T. Smith, 36, of Gary, punched a 38-year-old client in the head June 23 at the facility, causing the man to fall forward and hit his head on a doorknob, court records allege.

All three defendants were wanted on arrest warrants Wednesday, online records showed. They each are facing two counts of battery.

In-Pact provides housing and day program services to clients with mental and physical disabilities.

Medrano and Williams, who are cousins, were suspended and later fired after another In-Pact employee saw Medrano slap a 22-year-old client in the face three to four times while telling the client to "shut up," records state.

Williams was present during the abuse and warned Medrano that the employee who made the report was approaching, records say.

