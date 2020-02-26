3 former In-Pact employees charged with abusing disabled clients

CROWN POINT — Three former In-Pact employees were charged Tuesday in connection with separate abuse cases involving two of the organization's disabled clients, records show.
Joel P. Medrano, 26, of Crown Point, and Corey R. Williams, 34, of Cedar Lake, are accused of abusing a 22-year-old man, who is mute and mentally handicapped, Aug. 6 in a van outside the In-Pact facility at 12300 Marshall Street in Crown Point.
Devahntae T. Smith, 36, of Gary, punched a 38-year-old client in the head June 23 at the facility, causing the man to fall forward and hit his head on a doorknob, court records allege.
All three defendants were wanted on arrest warrants Wednesday, online records showed. They each are facing two counts of battery.
In-Pact provides housing and day program services to clients with mental and physical disabilities.
Medrano and Williams, who are cousins, were suspended and later fired after another In-Pact employee saw Medrano slap a 22-year-old client in the face three to four times while telling the client to "shut up," records state.
Williams was present during the abuse and warned Medrano that the employee who made the report was approaching, records say.
The 22-year-old has cerebral palsy, autism, a history of seizures and developmental delay. He is also nonverbal. An employee had to reassure him several times that he would not be hurt again to persuade him to get out of the van, records say.
Smith told police during an interview in January he hit the 38-year-old client, who has autism, severe intellectual disabilities and a history of seizures, several times after the man struck him, records state.
Video surveillance showed Smith told the man to "shut up," before slapping him with an open hand and punching him twice, records state. At least one punch landed on the back of the man's head, causing him to fall forward and hit his head on a doorknob.
The man suffered a large bruise to the right side of his forehead, documents state.
In-Pact staff learned of the alleged abuse Aug. 1 and fired Smith on Aug. 2, records state.
A manager at In-Pact told police Smith received training on how to deal with clients who have physical outbursts, and that Smith's alleged behavior was inappropriate, records state.