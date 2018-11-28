The former principal of Lew Wallace Elementary School filed a discrimination lawsuit Wednesday against School City of Hammond.
Conja Halliburton claims in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court she was unfairly demoted as principal of the elementary school July 19 after the school received an “F” grade from the Indiana State Board of Education.
Halliburton, who is black, said she had been employed by the school district for 25 years and appointed principal of Lew Wallace in July 2015. She said the school had earned failing grades before she was appointed to the position, and in her first two years, she received little to no support from the school district to reverse that trend.
She said teachers and school staff staged a proverbial “mutiny” that made her time there difficult. Despite the problems, she received overall good evaluations from Staci Bennett, the district's former assistant superintendent of academic services.
She said that changed after Theresa Mayerik, who is white, was named the new assistant superintendent for academic services.
Halliburton said she was rated poorly by Mayerik, even though the assistant superintendent had not observed her before the evaluation.
Halliburton said she had prior issues with Mayerik, who was her principal when she taught at Morton High School from 1995 to 2000.
Halliburton said she was replaced this summer as principal of Lew Wallace by Lora Thursby, who is also white. She claims her demotion was the result of racial discrimination and retaliation.
Halliburton seeks unspecified compensation.
Trent A. McCain, Halliburton's attorney, declined to comment Wednesday. School City of Hammond Superintendent Walter Watkins said he was not aware the lawsuit was filed and, therefore, also could not comment.