Former mayor, council members sue Portage claiming they are owed paychecks

PORTAGE — Six former Portage employees — including former Mayor John Cannon and former city council members William Fekete and Elizabeth Modesto — have filed a lawsuit against the city claiming they were denied pay and other compensation.
"After months of wrangling and NUMEROUS broken promises from City leaders, these employees have finally had to resort to legal remedies in order to be compensated," attorney Christopher Buckley said on the group's behalf. "This wrangling included multiple promises to make these employees whole from the work they performed!"
The other former employees pursuing the legal action are Amanda Lakie, who served as administrative assistant to the mayor, Joshua Good, who served as GIS coordinator and in marketing/PR, and John Harrison, who worked as economic development director, according to the suit.
All of the employees, with the exception of Good, worked for the city from Dec. 15, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2020, the suit says. Good worked from Dec. 15, 2019 to Dec. 28, 2019.
The lawsuit claims that each of the employees received two weeks of pay due to them on Jan. 3, 2020 via direct deposit in their bank accounts. The following day the money was taken back by the city.
"Not only was the City’s conduct against the law — it was against the bedrock principle the union working class people of Portage believe in: 'You should be paid for time you work,'" Buckley said on the group's behalf.
"The amount of hardship placed on some of these hardworking former employees a week after Christmas and then in the midst of COVID-19 is immeasurable and needs to be resolved immediately," Buckley said.
City attorney Dan Whitten said Thursday morning he had not yet seen the lawsuit and thus could not comment on its merits.
The suit seeks return of the pay and three times the original amounts, Buckley said.
"None of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit wanted to seek legal remedy and that is why they have exhausted every possible amicable solution," Buckley said.
