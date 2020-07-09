Former mayor, council members sue Portage claiming they are owed paychecks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Six former Portage employees — including former Mayor John Cannon and former city council members William Fekete and Elizabeth Modesto — have filed a lawsuit against the city claiming they were denied pay and other compensation.

"After months of wrangling and NUMEROUS broken promises from City leaders, these employees have finally had to resort to legal remedies in order to be compensated," attorney Christopher Buckley said on the group's behalf. "This wrangling included multiple promises to make these employees whole from the work they performed!"

The other former employees pursuing the legal action are Amanda Lakie, who served as administrative assistant to the mayor, Joshua Good, who served as GIS coordinator and in marketing/PR, and John Harrison, who worked as economic development director, according to the suit.

All of the employees, with the exception of Good, worked for the city from Dec. 15, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2020, the suit says. Good worked from Dec. 15, 2019 to Dec. 28, 2019.

The lawsuit claims that each of the employees received two weeks of pay due to them on Jan. 3, 2020 via direct deposit in their bank accounts. The following day the money was taken back by the city.