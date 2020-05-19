Former Michigan City cop convicted of rape gets 9 years cut from prison term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Supreme Court has shaved nine years off the prison term of a former Michigan City police officer convicted in 2018 of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities.

Thomas K. Jackson, 54, of Trail Creek, was sentenced last year by LaPorte Superior Judge Michael Bergerson to three, consecutive 12-year terms — for a total of 36 years in prison — after Jackson was found guilty of three counts of level 3 felony rape.

In an unsigned 4-1 opinion, the state's high court determined Tuesday that Jackson's 36-year sentence is "inappropriate" for a man with no prior criminal record and a low risk to reoffend, as measured by the state's presentence investigation report.

It acknowledged the aggravating factors identified by Bergerson in crafting Jackson's sentence, including violating a position of trust and a lack of remorse, although the court noted that was consistent with Jackson's claim the sexual relationship was consensual.

The justices then used their authority under the Indiana Constitution to unilaterally revise Jackson's sentence to 27 years, as initially recommended by the LaPorte County prosecutor, with seven of those years suspended to probation.