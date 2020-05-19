Former Michigan City cop convicted of rape gets 9 years cut from prison term

The Indiana Supreme Court has shaved nine years off the prison term of a former Michigan City police officer convicted in 2018 of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities.
Thomas K. Jackson, 54, of Trail Creek, was sentenced last year by LaPorte Superior Judge Michael Bergerson to three, consecutive 12-year terms — for a total of 36 years in prison — after Jackson was found guilty of three counts of level 3 felony rape.
In an unsigned 4-1 opinion, the state's high court determined Tuesday that Jackson's 36-year sentence is "inappropriate" for a man with no prior criminal record and a low risk to reoffend, as measured by the state's presentence investigation report.
It acknowledged the aggravating factors identified by Bergerson in crafting Jackson's sentence, including violating a position of trust and a lack of remorse, although the court noted that was consistent with Jackson's claim the sexual relationship was consensual.
The justices then used their authority under the Indiana Constitution to unilaterally revise Jackson's sentence to 27 years, as initially recommended by the LaPorte County prosecutor, with seven of those years suspended to probation.
"We find that exceeding the 27-year sentence the prosecutor recommended, absent more significant aggravating factors, is inappropriate under the circumstances of this case," the Supreme Court said.
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, dissented from the high court's per curium ruling.
He said transfer of the case to the Supreme Court should have been denied and the 2019 Court of Appeals decision affirming Jackson's 36-year prison term left intact.
Records show Jackson, a 27-year police officer, was introduced to the woman at a social gathering by her parents. They later approved Jackson's requests to take her out for things like ice cream and walks in the park.
Jackson was discovered having sex with the woman in a Westville park when she was 23 years old, according to court records.
A LaPorte County jury concluded the sex acts were rape, based on testimony the woman has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and lacks the ability to consent to sexual intercourse.
