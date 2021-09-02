Former Morton football player shot and killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A former football star at Hammond Morton High School who later enrolled at the University of Indianapolis was shot and killed early Thursday morning, Indianapolis police said.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Koebe Clopton died at a hospital after he was found with “injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s)” in the 5800 block of Radnor Road. IMPD was initially called to a residence there around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
In Hammond, Clopton’s former football coach was emotional as he processed the news Thursday, but remembered the 2019 graduate as a model student-athlete and citizen.
“I don’t know how else to say it, it’s just a damn shame,” Mac Mishler told The Times. “The kid was an extremely great individual. He was a great student, a great athlete and just a great person.”
Clopton’s passing sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with a post on the Morton football team’s Facebook page shared nearly 600 times as of noon Thursday.
“You can see it all over social media,” Mishler said. “He was a great person that touched tons of peoples’ lives … an extremely driven kid and he’s one of those kids where, when I look at it, he’s a role model for other kids in our community.”
“He did something every day that made you smile and made you laugh,” he continued. “He’s one of those kids that brightened the room with his personality. He talked to everybody, he loved everybody, he wanted to help everybody.”
According to the University of Indianapolis athletic department’s website, Clopton was listed as a freshman wide receiver for the Greyhounds in 2019. He did not appear in any games that season and was not listed on the team’s roster for 2021.
Indianapolis police said no one was taken into custody after the shooting and that the investigation into Clopton’s death remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at 317-327-3475 or brad.nuetzman@indy.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or visiting crimetips.org.
