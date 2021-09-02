Former Morton football player shot and killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A former football star at Hammond Morton High School who later enrolled at the University of Indianapolis was shot and killed early Thursday morning, Indianapolis police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Koebe Clopton died at a hospital after he was found with “injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s)” in the 5800 block of Radnor Road. IMPD was initially called to a residence there around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

In Hammond, Clopton’s former football coach was emotional as he processed the news Thursday, but remembered the 2019 graduate as a model student-athlete and citizen.

“I don’t know how else to say it, it’s just a damn shame,” Mac Mishler told The Times. “The kid was an extremely great individual. He was a great student, a great athlete and just a great person.”

Clopton’s passing sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with a post on the Morton football team’s Facebook page shared nearly 600 times as of noon Thursday.