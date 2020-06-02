Former Munster school superintendents hoping for end to long-running pay dispute

Moreover, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biannual audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister and Sopko, putting the state's attempt to recover the money well outside the statute of limitations, McDermott noted.

Her ruling last year was affirmed in a 3-0 decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

However, Attorney General Curtis Hill has argued the statute of limitations for recouping the money did not actually begin to run until he received the final special audit report from the State Board of Accounts on June 8, 2016, and he filed his lawsuit to recover the money within one year.

The attorney general's office is due to submit its response to the superintendents' request for McDermott to reaffirm her prior ruling no later than June 16.

Notably, it cannot be filed under Hill's name because the Indiana Supreme Court suspended his law license until June 17 after the high court determined Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for attorneys by groping four women, including a Munster lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar in 2018.