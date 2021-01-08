Former Munster school superintendents won't face triple damages claim

The Indiana attorney general's office will not get the chance to immediately pursue its claim that two former Munster school superintendents should be required to pay "triple damages" in connection with their alleged financial malfeasance.
Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott has rejected a request to certify for review by the Indiana Court of Appeals her order prohibiting the attorney general from seeking treble damages under the Crime Victims Relief Act, or three times the allegedly ill-gotten funds, prior to the trial of former School Town of Munster Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko.
McDermott said the Court of Appeals in June 2019 already affirmed her prior denial of the state's request for triple damages, and nothing in the subsequent order by the Indiana Supreme Court directing McDermott to reexamine other aspects of the case has altered that holding.
"The court now finds that there is no substantial question of law requiring certification," McDermott said. "Furthermore, the court finds that (the attorney general) has not shown that it will suffer substantial injury if certification is not granted."
The attorney general's office argued that absent an interlocutory appeal, two trials featuring the same evidence and testimony may be required if the state prevails in its case seeking basic repayment from the superintendents and its post-trial appeal of McDermott's decision to nix the triple damages claim.
"This would be a misuse of judicial time and cost," said Deputy Indiana Attorney General Heather Crockett.
An initial trial date has not yet been set in the case, which has percolated through every level of Indiana's justice system since May 2017 when the attorney general filed a claim demanding Pfister and Sopko return $851,451.35 in alleged overpayments and audit costs.
The payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district between 1999 and 2014 to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.
Both had contract provisions allowing for annually compounding annuity contributions beginning at 2% of salary, and eventually equaling 42% of Pfister's salary and 36% of Sopko's — money that was paid on top of their regular wages.
The attorney general claims such high payments on behalf of the superintendents were illegal, even though the payments were authorized in their contracts, the contracts were publicly approved by the school board, and the money distributed using payment vouchers that also were approved by the school board at public meetings.
McDermott initially scuttled nearly the entire case against the superintendents in 2018 by finding the state's claims were barred by a five-year statute of limitations.
However, the March 2020 Robertson v. State decision by the state's high court authorized the attorney general to bring suit within five years of receiving any final report from the State Board of Accounts alleging misuse of public funds, regardless of how long ago the funds were misused.
In this case, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biennial audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister or Sopko.
The attorney general, however, is relying a 2016 State Board of Accounts special audit covering the entire 15-year period the two men led the Munster school district as the basis for his attempt to reclaim the money he says the superintendents were overpaid.