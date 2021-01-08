Former Munster school superintendents won't face triple damages claim

The attorney general's office argued that absent an interlocutory appeal, two trials featuring the same evidence and testimony may be required if the state prevails in its case seeking basic repayment from the superintendents and its post-trial appeal of McDermott's decision to nix the triple damages claim.

"This would be a misuse of judicial time and cost," said Deputy Indiana Attorney General Heather Crockett.

An initial trial date has not yet been set in the case, which has percolated through every level of Indiana's justice system since May 2017 when the attorney general filed a claim demanding Pfister and Sopko return $851,451.35 in alleged overpayments and audit costs.

The payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district between 1999 and 2014 to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.

Both had contract provisions allowing for annually compounding annuity contributions beginning at 2% of salary, and eventually equaling 42% of Pfister's salary and 36% of Sopko's — money that was paid on top of their regular wages.