 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former nursing home supervisor sentenced for embezzlement
0 Comments
alert urgent

Former nursing home supervisor sentenced for embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A federal judge has spared a former Hobart nursing home official from prison for embezzlement.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a sentence of two years probation on Charlene Gee, 48, of Hammond, that includes a term of six months home detention.

The judge also ordered Gee to pay $91,400 restitution to her victims.

Gee pleaded guilty last May to wire fraud.

She admitted misappropriating money from Sebo's Nursing Home in Hobart between November 2018 and August 2019 while she worked there as human resources director.

The government alleges Gee gave herself and another unidentified employee unauthorized bonuses.

Prosecutors said her employers trusted her so much the crime went undetected for nearly a year until the amount of missing money grew too large to remain unnoticed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McGrath said in a memo to the court, “This crime does not reflect a moment of weakness, but rather a conscious decision, each pay period, to falsify documents, mislead her employers, and accept bonus payments she was not entitled to receive for work she never performed.”

Defense attorney Kerry Connor argued Gee’s life became emotionally and financially unstable because of deaths in her family and her own illnesses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts