Former NWI coach accused of misconduct with students also being investigated by fire department

PORTAGE — The city of Portage is investigating one of its firefighters, who also is accused of inappropriate communications with one or more student-athletes while working as a Hobart High School coach, according to the Portage city attorney.

The name of the firefighter has not been released by Portage or Hobart officials, but Portage City Attorney Dan Whitten said the firefighter remained on active duty Thursday.

The person in question, however, was referred to as a former coach by Hobart police. That agency also is investigating the former coach's alleged contact with students.

"We have to do a thorough and honest investigation to determine what action is appropriate," Whitten said of the Portage probe.

Neither Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening nor the firefighter in question could be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Details of the alleged inappropriate communications have not been released, but Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said criminal charges will be announced if the ongoing investigation determines an offense has been committed.

