CROWN POINT — A former suburban Chicago police officer was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday on for sexually abusing a family member for more than a decade.

Harry Nicholson IV, 49, was originally charged with rape, sexual battery and a slew of other sexual misconduct charges. He entered a deal in February which stipulated that he would plead guilty to sexual misconduct in exchange for a shorter sentence.

Court documents show that Nicholson, a Lowell resident, was arrested in March 2021 after his relative's school learned that she was being sexually abused. The victim said the abuse started when she was 4-years-old and continued until she reported it to her school when she was 18.

Charging documents show that she estimated the abuse happened around 1,500 times, but she said in court that number was likely higher.

The victim said she didn’t report it sooner because she didn’t want to upset her family, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Nicholson was a police officer in Park Forest, Illinois, and was fired over sexual misconduct with a minor, court records stated.

“Police officers in our society are supposed to be individuals for people to look up to and trust,” Judge Samuel Cappas said. “So, you, as a police officer, violated the law you are entrusted to uphold multiple times.”

The victim testified in court Friday that although the abuse has ended, she will have to live with its consequences forever. She said she’s since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

“I wish I could tell you who I would’ve been if this hadn’t happened for 14 years of my life,” she said.

Defense attorney Derrick Julkes said that Nicholson was pleading guilty to the appropriate charges and the rape charge wasn’t applicable because there was no threat or force.

Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said that wasn’t the case, and that Nicholson often told the victim that the "boogey man" would come after her if she didn’t comply.

Court records show that as she got older, he would pay her between $50 and $100 each time he raped her.

Julkes maintained that Nicholson didn’t force her.

“He did,” Cappas said to Julkes and the defendant during sentencing. “You’re the 'boogey man.'”

The victim told The Times after Nicholson was sentenced that she was relieved when he entered the plea deal because she didn’t want to have to relive her trauma in trial, especially with the pressure for jurors to reach a unanimous verdict.

She said she felt “(expletive) fantastic” about his sentence.

“I hope he dies,” she added.

