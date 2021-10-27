Former police union president accused of using excessive force during traffic stop

HAMMOND — A former Gary police officer was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly using excessive force against a man the officer had handcuffed and placed under arrest.
Terry Peck, 46, the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary, is accused of deprivation of rights under color of law — a federal crime with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
According to court records, Peck pulled over Rasaan Hamilton, of Gary, on March 19, 2019, as Hamilton was driving away from a McDonald's restaurant at Grant Street and 35th Avenue.
During the traffic stop, Peck barked orders at Hamilton, pulled him out of his car and handcuffed him, and then allegedly slammed Hamilton's face into a police vehicle with enough force to knock out several of Hamilton's teeth, records show.
According to court records, Peck appeared without an attorney at his initial hearing Wednesday, but told U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich he intends to hire legal counsel. Following the hearing, Peck was released on a $20,000 appearance bond.
Peck's arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the federal courthouse in Hammond. The prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of the office's Civil Rights Division.
Records show Peck was fired nearly a year ago by the Gary Police Civil Service Commission following a disciplinary complaint filed in connection with Peck's alleged assault of Hamilton.
Prior to being fired, Peck served a one-day suspension in 2008 for conduct unbecoming of an officer and a 60-day suspension without pay in 2013 for violating the department's sick leave policy, records show.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said during Peck's disciplinary hearings that Peck had become a liability to the department.
Separately, Hamilton has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Peck and the city of Gary seeking at least $2 million in compensatory and punitive damages for Peck's multiple alleged violations of Hamilton's civil rights during the traffic stop.