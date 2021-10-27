Former police union president accused of using excessive force during traffic stop

HAMMOND — A former Gary police officer was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly using excessive force against a man the officer had handcuffed and placed under arrest.

Terry Peck, 46, the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary, is accused of deprivation of rights under color of law — a federal crime with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

According to court records, Peck pulled over Rasaan Hamilton, of Gary, on March 19, 2019, as Hamilton was driving away from a McDonald's restaurant at Grant Street and 35th Avenue.

During the traffic stop, Peck barked orders at Hamilton, pulled him out of his car and handcuffed him, and then allegedly slammed Hamilton's face into a police vehicle with enough force to knock out several of Hamilton's teeth, records show.

According to court records, Peck appeared without an attorney at his initial hearing Wednesday, but told U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich he intends to hire legal counsel. Following the hearing, Peck was released on a $20,000 appearance bond.