Former political opponent claims ex-councilman Higgs is harassing her, files no-contact order

It states Higgs has yet to be served with a copy of the protection order.

The protection order does not yet appear on the state’s court document system.

This comes nearly one year after Herbert filed a police report against Higgs alleging Higgs verbally abused her and walked towards her in an intimidating fashion at an August 2020 public event in the city’s Columbia Park.

She said it all stems back to her campaign to unseat Higgs as the 3rd District City Councilman in 2015. Higgs defeated her 773 votes to 651 votes in the spring Democratic primary.

Higgs sought his own protective order that year against Herbert, claiming she was stalking him.

Higgs dropped that action after Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and a majority of City Council members censured Higgs for trying to use the court to silence a critic.

Higgs lost his 3rd District council seat in 2019 to Democrat Barry Tyler Jr.

Higgs is currently suing the Lake County Board of Commissioners for firing him last fall as building manager of the county courthouse on Russell Street in Hammond.