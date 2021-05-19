Former political opponent claims ex-councilman Higgs is harassing her, files no-contact order

HAMMOND — A political opponent of former City Councilman Anthony Higgs claims he is harassing her again.
Anne Herbert, 68, of Hammond, said she asked a Lake Superior Court Judge to grant her an order of protection that forbids contact between her and Higgs.
She filed a complaint against him in Lake Superior Court after she believes he left an unwanted flyer on the subject of racial discrimination in her front door late last month.
She said she recorded him through a door bell video camera walking up to her porch with the flyer.
“He knows he isn’t supposed to do that,” Herbert said Wednesday, adding that she questioned her neighbors, who told her Higgs didn’t leave any such flyers at their homes.
Higgs couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
Herbert said she also is asking the Lake County prosecutor’s office to file a criminal charge against Higgs.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter said Wednesday he was unaware of any criminal investigation of Higgs.
An order of protection with the cause number of 45D05-2105-PO-000595 was filed Monday against an Anthony Higgs of Hammond, according to the state’s Protection Order Registry website.
It states Higgs has yet to be served with a copy of the protection order.
The protection order does not yet appear on the state’s court document system.
This comes nearly one year after Herbert filed a police report against Higgs alleging Higgs verbally abused her and walked towards her in an intimidating fashion at an August 2020 public event in the city’s Columbia Park.
She said it all stems back to her campaign to unseat Higgs as the 3rd District City Councilman in 2015. Higgs defeated her 773 votes to 651 votes in the spring Democratic primary.
Higgs sought his own protective order that year against Herbert, claiming she was stalking him.
Higgs dropped that action after Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and a majority of City Council members censured Higgs for trying to use the court to silence a critic.
Higgs lost his 3rd District council seat in 2019 to Democrat Barry Tyler Jr.
Higgs is currently suing the Lake County Board of Commissioners for firing him last fall as building manager of the county courthouse on Russell Street in Hammond.
Higgs alleges commissioners terminated him in retaliation for his political activities and as discrimination against his sexual orientation.
Commissioners said last fall they fired Higgs because he was sexually harassing a male co-worker. No criminal charge was filed in that incident.