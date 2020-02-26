You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Stidham charged with official misconduct
breaking alert top story urgent

Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Stidham charged with official misconduct

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Stidham

Then-Portage mayoral candidate Chris Stidham answers panel questions April 24 during the Portage mayoral debate hosted at Iron Workers Local No. 395.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Former Democratic Portage Clerk-Treasurer Christopher Stidham, who kicked off last year's failed bid for mayor by calling to take the city back from "scandal and chaos," was charged Wednesday with a felony count of official misconduct.

The charge accuses 37-year-old Stidham of "creating obligations in excess of appropriations by issuing a bond, certificate or warrant for the payment of money in excess of an appropriation" while performing his official duties.

The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2016, according to the charge.

The charge was filed by Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco, a former county prosecutor and judge from Evansville, who was brought in to investigate the case.

Levco could not be reached Wednesday afternoon to elaborate on the charge.

Levco named special prosecutor in Portage clerk case

Stidham, an attorney, referred all comments to his defense attorney, Paul Stracci, who was not immediately available for comment.

Stidham is alleged to have paid Keeping the Books, ERG Advisors and Paramount Technology Solutions a combined total of $70,000, contracting them without the city Board of Public Works' approval. All three companies were registered under Rachel E. Glass, Stidham's then-girlfriend and now wife.

The allegations against Stidham originated in April, when then-Mayor John Cannon, a Republican, appointed a bipartisan executive investigative committee to look into potential malfeasance in the clerk-treasurer's office.

Stidham has denied any wrongdoing and previously has said the allegations stem from personal political motivations.

Cannon said in a prepared statement issued Wednesday, "My administration successfully rooted out corruption in Portage, in the face of obstruction by my own Democrat-controlled City Council. We are gratified that today’s charges vindicate our work."

Stidham served two terms as clerk-treasurer before losing a primary battle last year for mayor to fellow Democrat Sue Lynch, who went on to unseat Cannon for the city's top job.

Lynch said Wednesday afternoon she is disappointed by the news.

"I'm troubled to know he knowingly abused the public's trust," she said.

This is another black eye for the city and another strike against other local officials.

"We're trying to rise above all that in this administration," Lynch said. "We're trying to rebuild the public's trust."

Portage mayor renews call for clerk-treasurer's resignation

Stidham had sparred with former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty last year in federal court of a corrupt truck purchase as well as obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of income taxes by falsifying documents.

He was granted a new trial on the garbage truck bribery charge and that is now set for April 27.

An initial hearing on Stidham's charge is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 17 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts