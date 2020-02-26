Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Stidham charged with official misconduct

Stidham has denied any wrongdoing and previously has said the allegations stem from personal political motivations.

Cannon said in a prepared statement issued Wednesday, "My administration successfully rooted out corruption in Portage, in the face of obstruction by my own Democrat-controlled City Council. We are gratified that today’s charges vindicate our work."

Stidham served two terms as clerk-treasurer before losing a primary battle last year for mayor to fellow Democrat Sue Lynch, who went on to unseat Cannon for the city's top job.

Lynch said Wednesday afternoon she is disappointed by the news.

"I'm troubled to know he knowingly abused the public's trust," she said.

This is another black eye for the city and another strike against other local officials.

"We're trying to rise above all that in this administration," Lynch said. "We're trying to rebuild the public's trust."

Stidham had sparred with former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty last year in federal court of a corrupt truck purchase as well as obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of income taxes by falsifying documents.