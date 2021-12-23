Former Portage mayor dodges prison while appealing federal bribery, tax convictions

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder was handed an early Christmas gift Thursday morning when a federal judge granted his request to remain out on bond rather than begin serving a prison term early next month while appealing his bribery and tax violation convictions.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Snyder has a legitimate issue for appeal in his argument that the evidence presented during his second trial in March, "at best supported only a finding that Mr. Snyder received a gratuity and not a bribe."

"Had the government sought to convict Mr. Snyder of bribery and punish him for it, it failed," according to Snyder's successful motion for bond.

Kennelly, who took just a few minutes during a teleconference call to issue his ruling, said if Snyder is successful in his appeal, it would vacate his sentence on the charge.

Snyder had argued, "Courts have also considered the fact that a sentence of 21 months is short enough that it may be wholly or substantially served by the time the appeal is briefed, argued and decided, causing the defendant-appellant to serve time for which he may not be compensated if his appeal results in a judgment of acquittal or new trial."