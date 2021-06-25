 Skip to main content
Former Portage mayor fighting obstruction claim as federal sentencing nears
alert urgent

Snyder guilty round 2

Former Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, exits the federal courthouse in Hammond in March with his wife, Deborah, after a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ex-mayor's bribery trial.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder has been granted a one-week delay to respond to a request for an enhanced sentence in his federal bribery case based on claims by the government that he obstructed justice by asking a witness to recant his statements, according to a new court filing.

The response from Snyder's camp was due Thursday, but his legal team sought and was granted a filing delay until July 1.

"In order to adequately address the enhancement sought by the government, as well as to rebut other enhancements designed to increase Mr. Snyder’s Guidelines calculation, a short extension of seven (7) days is needed," his legal team wrote its motion.

The defense said it has no intention of seeking a delay in the July 16 sentencing and does not believe the filing extension will impact any other deadlines in the case.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

At issue is the government's claim that Snyder encouraged then-Assistant Portage Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder to retract certain statements "regarded as unhelpful to the defendant," the defense said. The defense said it believes the claim is "unsupported in the record."

Reeder, who was granted prosecutorial immunity during Snyder's second bribery trial in March, told jurors at that time that Snyder had asked him to retract the unhelpful testimony. He referred to Snyder as his friend and then-boss.

"A proper response will require the review of voluminous transcripts of prior testimony by Mr. Reeder," Snyder's legal defense argued.

Federal prosecutors announced last week they are seeking to impose a lengthy sentence on Snyder for bribery and tax evasion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster has calculated the proposed sentence at between 46 to 57 months.

Koster argues that justice demands Snyder’s imprisonment to deter other elected officials from public corruption.

She said the government has twice proved Snyder, 43, a Republican, solicited and accepted a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million garbage collection contract to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company.

She said Snyder also obstructed the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect unpaid taxes on a private mortgage company he ran.

He was indicted in late 2016 and was first found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. He is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations, but the bribery verdict was overturned later in 2019 and the March retrial was held.



Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

