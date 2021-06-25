Former Portage mayor fighting obstruction claim as federal sentencing nears

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder has been granted a one-week delay to respond to a request for an enhanced sentence in his federal bribery case based on claims by the government that he obstructed justice by asking a witness to recant his statements, according to a new court filing.

The response from Snyder's camp was due Thursday, but his legal team sought and was granted a filing delay until July 1.

"In order to adequately address the enhancement sought by the government, as well as to rebut other enhancements designed to increase Mr. Snyder’s Guidelines calculation, a short extension of seven (7) days is needed," his legal team wrote its motion.

The defense said it has no intention of seeking a delay in the July 16 sentencing and does not believe the filing extension will impact any other deadlines in the case.

At issue is the government's claim that Snyder encouraged then-Assistant Portage Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder to retract certain statements "regarded as unhelpful to the defendant," the defense said. The defense said it believes the claim is "unsupported in the record."