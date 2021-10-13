Former Portage mayor given reduced 21-month prison sentence

Snyder, who thanked the residents of Portage, his legal team and family, said he would not be facing prison time if only he had kept better campaign, tax and business records. Those failures have place a great burden on his family members, who have been humiliated, but made stronger, he said.

"The Snyders will always hold their heads up high," he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, who sought a steeper sentence within the recommended guideline range, said the bribery count in particular undermines the public trust in government.

He then cited Snyder's background of opportunity to say, "He knew better."

Yet he said Snyder continues to behave as though he did nothing wrong, despite being convicted twice on the bribery charge and once on the tax offense.

"Instead of taking care of the city, at the end of the day, he betrayed the city," Bhachu said.

Defense attorney Andréa Gambino argued against prison time, saying there is a debate over its value as a deterrent and that Snyder has already paid a big price living under the investigation and criminal case for seven years.

"Everybody in life makes mistakes," she said.