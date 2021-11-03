Former Portage mayor keeps up fight to overcome federal convictions, looming prison time

HAMMOND — After nearly five years of fighting and losing at two trials, former Portage Mayor James Snyder is not giving up in his attempts to overcome federal bribery and tax violations convictions.

The 43-year-old Republican, by way of his defense attorney Andréa E. Gambino, has filed a notice of appeal and says the jurisdiction is with the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, records show.

The appeal comes on the heels of Snyder's Oct. 13 day-long sentencing hearing that resulted in him receiving 21 months behind bars and one year supervised release, which was well below the recommended sentencing guideline of 46 to 57 months.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly gave Snyder until Jan. 5 to surrender himself to begin his prison term. It is not clear whether Snyder will be allowed to remain free while his appeal is pending.

In imposing the lighter sentence, Kennelly said that Snyder's offense appeared to be an "aberration" in his life.

Yet the judge, who was brought in from the Northern District of Illinois to handle the local case, rejected the defense's call for no prison time, saying the sentence was necessary as a deterrent to public corruption.

"It sends an important message," Kennelly said.