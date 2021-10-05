Former Portage mayor makes 11th hour plea to avoid federal prison

The argument is made in a 50-page supplemental sentencing memorandum filed Monday that includes photos of his wife, four children and dog.

"To understand my father you have to understand his heart, and the reason he was so busy," according to a testimonial from his daughter Reagan.

"My dad cares about people," she wrote. "I know it’s hard to believe, but that is truly what makes him different from every other guy on the street, he puts the needs of someone else above his own."

The defense spells out contributions Snyder has made to the community both before and during his term as mayor.

"Most of these accomplishments were achieved during the highly publicized FBI investigation of Snyder and members of his staff," his team says of contributions as mayor. "Mayor Snyder remained undistracted and laser-focused on what the public elected him to do."

Snyder said he cooperated in that investigation and made an unsuccessful attempt to have federal officials look into allegations of misuse of city funds by then-Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, a Democrat.

Stidham was convicted in county court on a felony count of conflict of interest and his wife pleaded guilty in June for her role in the offense.