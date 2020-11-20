Former Portage mayor says delays justify dropping his federal bribery case

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder is seeking have his pending federal bribery case dismissed, arguing that his rights to a speedy trial have been violated, according to a new court filing.

The move came Thursday, the same day U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois was appointed to oversee the case after U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann again recused herself.

"Even if Mr. Snyder’s retrial began on January 30, 2021 — the first day available after the District’s General Order 2020-32 expires — it would be outside the 70-day window provided by the Speedy Trial Act," according to a filing by Snyder's defense team.

The team of attorneys argue the act cited mandates dismissal and there is "compelling circumstances" calling for dismissal without the right to refile the charge.

"In addition, a trial on a count taking place eight years after much of the relevant conduct occurred, more than four years after the indictment was returned, two years after the applicable statute of limitations lapsed, and more than a year after a new trial was ordered, would violate Mr. Snyder’s Sixth Amendment speedy trial right," according to the motion. "Following dismissal, this case may finally proceed to sentencing on the tax count."