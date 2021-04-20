Former Portage mayor seeking third shot at beating federal bribery charge

He goes on to say that prosecutors failed to show the check Snyder received was a bribe or a reward.

"The prosecution did not present any evidence that came anywhere close to touching upon the central question in this case," Bennett argues. "Instead, the prosecution did what the Seventh Circuit says should not happen, leaving an 'evidentiary void' at the heart of a case, thereby encouraging 'guesswork' and 'speculation' to fill the void."

Snyder was found guilty of accepting a $13,000 check from Great Lakes Peterbilt in Portage seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.

Bennett said in his motion for acquittal that no evidence was presented at trial showing Snyder used his office to benefit the trucking firm.

"Under our system of justice, no one can be convicted of a crime based on a 'maybe,' ” the motion argues. "Since the prosecution failed to present evidence from which a jury could find all the elements proven beyond a reasonable doubt, we respectfully request that the Court grant Mr. Snyder’s Rule 29 motion."

New trial sought

The defense also filed a motion seeking a new trial.