Former Portage mayor seeking to avoid prison in federal bribery, tax violation case

"Apart from his very high-level involvement, Mayor Snyder had nothing to do with the eventual specifications, nor did he play any role in influencing who the lowest qualified bidder would be," his legal team argues.

"Mr. Snyder is devoutly religious and family oriented," the defense said. "In addition to payment of taxes on the $13,000 sum the government claims is a bribe, upon receipt of the check from the Buhas (then-owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt) he immediately tithed a portion of those proceeds to his church."

The defense argues Snyder should be acquitted of that charge or at least given a new and third trial.

It also challenges the government's claims that Snyder "betrayed the public's trust" as mayor by committing these offenses.

"There is no claim that Mr. Snyder took for his own benefit funds entrusted to the government by taxpayers," the defense says. "Nor did Mr. Snyder corrupt or distort governmental processes by doling out favors based on which company gave him political donations or money."

"The prosecution has provided no explanation for why Mr. Snyder’s case should be lumped in with news articles reciting the longest sentences it could find issued in public corruption cases," the defense memorandum says.