Former Portage mayor seeking to delay Wednesday's federal bribery sentencing
Former Portage mayor seeking to delay Wednesday's federal bribery sentencing

Former Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, exits the federal courthouse in Hammond in March with his wife, Deborah, after a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ex-mayor's bribery trial.

 Bob Kasarda, File, The Times

HAMMOND — Less than a week before he is to be sentenced on federal bribery and tax violation charges, former Portage Mayor James Snyder is seeking to replace his defense team and delay his day of judgment.

A motion was filed Thursday informing the court that Snyder has retained attorney Andréa E. Gambino of Chicago, who is seeking a delay of at least 60 days for the Aug. 25 sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew F. Kennelly.

The delay is sought, "to allow new counsel sufficient time to review the record, including trial transcripts, this Court’s orders, Presentence Investigation Report, Addendum to the Presentence Investigation Report, and relevant filings of current counsel and the government," the motion reads. "New counsel also requests time to supplement filings on behalf of Mr. Snyder, interview and prepare witnesses on Mr. Snyder’s behalf, and submit any appropriate objections to the Presentence Investigation Report and its recently filed Addendum."

The motion came less than a week after Kennelly denied Snyder's request for a new trial or acquittal of his bribery conviction. Kennelly ruled Snyder received a fair trial earlier this year.

A federal jury found Snyder, a Republican, guilty March 19 of corruptly soliciting and receiving a $13,000 bribe as mayor eight years ago from a Portage truck dealership for steering city business to the firm.

It was the second time a jury found Snyder guilty of the offense in two years.

Snyder is asking the judge to replace his defense team of Jackie M. Bennett, Jr., Vivek R. Hadley and Jayna M. Cacioppo, of Taft Stettinius & Hollister of Indianapolis for the purpose of sentencing.

"Counsel Gambino has consulted with Attorneys Bennett and Hadley, who do not object to the Motion and are willing to support counsel Gambino to facilitate the transition and enable counsel Gambino to prepare for Mr. Snyder’s sentencing in an efficient and timely manner," the motion reads.

The motion continues: "In view of the length of the government’s investigation, its decision to try Mr. Snyder twice, and the disruption occasioned by a year and one-half of living through a global pandemic, Mr. Snyder’s request for a delay in sentencing to ensure his full preparation with new counsel will not prejudice the government. Nor is it Mr. Snyder’s intention to inconvenience the Court, only to be able to present the best possible case for a non-carceral sentence."

Snyder asked the judge last month to spare him from prison when he is sentenced.

"A sentence of imprisonment is unnecessary to further the objectives of either general or specific deterrence," the defense wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

"Any reasonable person in the region viewing this case would understand the costs imposed on Mr. Snyder and his family, quite apart from any prison term," the defense wrote. "No observer of this case could take away any message other than that similar conduct risks devastating, fundamentally life-changing results."

Prosecutors are seeking a lengthy prison sentence for Snyder, saying it should fall within the federal sentencing guidelines of between 46 to 57 months.

The defense has attempted to downplay Snyder's tax violation conviction by saying his mortgage loan origination business fell victim to the economic recession of 2008.

