Former Portage mayor seeking to delay Wednesday's federal bribery sentencing

It was the second time a jury found Snyder guilty of the offense in two years.

Snyder is asking the judge to replace his defense team of Jackie M. Bennett, Jr., Vivek R. Hadley and Jayna M. Cacioppo, of Taft Stettinius & Hollister of Indianapolis for the purpose of sentencing.

"Counsel Gambino has consulted with Attorneys Bennett and Hadley, who do not object to the Motion and are willing to support counsel Gambino to facilitate the transition and enable counsel Gambino to prepare for Mr. Snyder’s sentencing in an efficient and timely manner," the motion reads.

The motion continues: "In view of the length of the government’s investigation, its decision to try Mr. Snyder twice, and the disruption occasioned by a year and one-half of living through a global pandemic, Mr. Snyder’s request for a delay in sentencing to ensure his full preparation with new counsel will not prejudice the government. Nor is it Mr. Snyder’s intention to inconvenience the Court, only to be able to present the best possible case for a non-carceral sentence."

Snyder asked the judge last month to spare him from prison when he is sentenced.

"A sentence of imprisonment is unnecessary to further the objectives of either general or specific deterrence," the defense wrote in a sentencing memorandum.