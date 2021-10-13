Former Portage mayor sentenced to 21 months in prison

HAMMOND — Nearly five years after he was indicted and following two trials, former Portage Mayor James Snyder was sentenced after a day-long hearing Wednesday to 21 months in prison on federal bribery and tax violation charges.

In imposing the sentence, which is below that recommended in sentencing guidelines, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said that Snyder's offense appeared to be an "aberration" in an otherwise law-abiding life.

Yet Kennelly, a judge from the Northern District of Illinois, rejected the defense's call for no prison time, saying the sentence was necessary as a deterrent to public corruption.

"It sends a message," Kennelly said of the sentence.

The judge gave Snyder until Jan. 5 to surrender himself to begin his prison term.

The 43-year-old Republican was twice found guilty of soliciting and accepting a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million garbage collection contract for the city of Portage to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company.

Federal prosecutors say he also obstructed the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect unpaid taxes on a private mortgage company he ran.