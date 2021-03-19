Former Portage Mayor Snyder found guilty on federal bribery charge for second time

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder on Friday was again found guilty on a federal bribery charge, stemming from accusations he accepted a $13,000 check from a local trucking firm seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.

Snyder was first found guilty on the bribery count in early 2019, along with federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned later that year and a former judge in the case ordered a retrial.

After nearly two weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated less than two hours Thursday night and Friday morning before returning with their verdict just after 11 a.m. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1.

Snyder opted not to testify on his own behalf. His immediate reaction after the verdict was to lean forward at the defense table with his hands near his face. Members of his family, who watched the trial from remote rooms at the federal courthouse due to COVID-19 restrictions, were silent after hearing the verdict.

Snyder declined to comment as he left the courthouse.

Testimony concluded Thursday with a former owner of Great Lakes Peterbilt telling the jury that he felt pressured when, shortly before Christmas 2013, Snyder showed up at his office asking for money.