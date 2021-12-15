Former Portage Mayor Snyder hoping to avoid prison while appealing federal convictions

"This choice was purposeful and misleading," Snyder claims.

Prosecutors also failed to call Portage Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder or anyone else involved in preparing the bid specifications in question, the motion says.

Snyder was first found guilty on the bribery count in early 2019, along with federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned later that year and a former judge in the case ordered the retrial.

Snyder further claims the judge during the first trial erred in allowing prosecutors to use information from emails protected by attorney-client privilege.

"More than 40 e-mails that should have been identified as attorney-client privileged materials and attorney work product were turned over to and made use of by government counsel, both before the Grand Jury and during trial," the motion reads.

The appellate court may also find Snyder's attorney-client privilege and right to prepare his defense were violated by prosecutors, who had Steve Charnetzky, a former Portage streets superintendent, record a meeting between Reeder and then-city attorney Gregory Sobkowski on the topic of how to respond to a government subpoena for city documents.